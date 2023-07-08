Rockers Play Second Straight Road Game against Dock Spiders

Green Bay Rockers outfielder JoJo Jackson

(Green Bay Rockers)

Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will head to Herr-Baker Field for the first time of the second half Saturday night to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac.

The Rockers will look for their third win of the second half following Friday's 6-5 loss to the Wausau Woodchucks on the road, in which they split the two-game set with the Woodchucks with each of the two games being decided by one run apiece.

George Wolkow (South Carolina) led the way offensively for Green Bay Friday, hitting his second homer in as many days to give the Rockers a run in the middle of the contest, while JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) had himself another multi-hit game as he went 2-4 with two RBIs to bring his batting average up to .309 on the season in 33 games played.

Zane Zielinski (Illinois-Chicago), and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) also had multi-hit games themselves to round out the Rockers offense, as all five runs came in the first four innings for Green Bay while Wausau scored all six runs in the first two of innings Friday at Athletic Park.

Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) and Henry Chabot (Chapman) combined to pitch six scoreless innings of relief, with Chabot recording four strikeouts while not allowing a single hit in the 10 batters he faced against the aggressive Woodchucks offense.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, Green Bay will start Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State), who will be making his 29th career appearance as a Rocker Saturday night over the past two summers.

In 10 games pitched this season, Stoddard has 35 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA recorded in 28.2 innings pitched, and he also has a 2-2 record with two saves following his latest appearance at Madison on July 3, in which he gave up one run in 2.2 innings of work.

Fond du Lac will start Joseph Chavana (Trinity) for the sixth time this summer, as he has a 1-1 record and a 2.08 ERA through 21.2 innings on the season. He also has recorded 16 strikeouts while allowing five walks, with also one save in 2023.

These two teams will square off once again Sunday afternoon, with the second game of the series taking place at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

