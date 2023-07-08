Mallards Cruise to 14-4 Victory, Salvage Split

July 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Madison, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 14-4 to the Madison Mallards to finalize a split season series between the Great Lakes Rivals.

Both squads defended their home field; Kenosha won 8-7 and 6-5at Historic Simmons Field, and Madison prevailed 18-4 and 14-4 at Warner Park.

The Mallards scored the first 14 runs on Kingfish pitching. They set the tempo with three homers and four total extra base hits before the visitors could plate a run.

Lance Trippel (Florida St. University) remains as a strong offensive contributor for Kenosha, as he went 2-for-4 with a two-run shot (his second in Madison) in the eighth inning.

Cal Fischer (Florida St. University) had his way at the plate, as he scored three runs with a three-run blast in the fifth. Fischer now has four long balls in the last four days and has been one of the most dangerous hitters in Madison's lineup.

Campbellsville University junior Chad McCann (2-0) got the win for the Mallards with three innings of shutout relief ball while the offense poured it on.

Ole Miss righty Cole Tolbert (1-2) took his second loss of the season with the Kingfish after allowing three runs on four hits in four innings with five strikeouts.

The Kingfish (18-20, 1-4) have now lost six of their last seven games and remain in last place in the Great Lakes East.

The Mallards (18-19, 3-1) continue their strong start into the second half, and they now hold sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West.

Kenosha heads home for a weekend two-game set against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch for game one is tomorrow, July 8, at 6:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.