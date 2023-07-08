Battle Jacks Score 4 Runs in the 5th to Beat Jackrabbits 5-3, Win 3 Straight for First Time this Season

Kokomo, IN - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-25) scored four runs in the 5th inning to defeat the Kokomo Jackrabbits (14-25), earning their season high third straight victory.

In front of over 2000 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, the Battle Jacks once again rose to the occasion. This is the fourth time this season that Battle Creek has excelled when playing in front of a big crowd on the road since they previously defeated Traverse City (3600 fans), Kalamazoo (3500 fans), and Kenosha (3200 fans). In order to find success, it is critical for teams to win on the road and the Battle Jacks are now 3-0 in the second half of the season away from MCCU Field.

Defensively, the Battle Jacks played terrific. Lucas Brewer (Lansing Community College) got the start and struck out five. Jake Kampf (SIUE) earned the win through pitching four and one third scoreless innings. Lastly, Dylan Howanitz (West Chester) earned the save for the Blue and White.

Offensively, Riley Silva (Nebraska) was excellent in the leadoff spot, batting three-for-four with one run scored. Blake Salamon (Northwood University) was an extra base machine for the Jacks, going two-for-five with two doubles and an RBI. Lastly, Jake Allgeyer (Western Illinois) also had a multi-hit day, finishing two-for-four with two RBI.

With this win, the Battle Jacks are 4-1 in the second half of the season. With Kalamazoo's win over Rockford, the Battle Jacks are now tied for first place in the second half playoff race. In addition, Battle Creek has won the five-game series against Kokomo and still has the opportunity to earn a five-game series sweep. The Jacks will look to keep up their momentum against Kokomo (1-4 in second half) on Saturday.

