Sunday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed

May 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, May 22 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up today's game during Syracuse's next trip to Sahlen Field, July 4-10. Exact date/time of a doubleheader is too be announced.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game (excluding July 4th). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, May 22. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

