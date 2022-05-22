Hits and Runs Abound as Louisville Drops Two to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Louisville and Nashville split an impromptu doubleheader Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Saturday night's suspended game resumed and was followed by a seven-inning contest to complete the six-game set.

Nashville scratched a run in the first but took control of the game in the following frame, posting six runs on five hits in the second with a walk and a three-run homerun from Abraham Almonte as the exclamation point on the early scoring flurry.

After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third and a walk to start the bottom half, the game was delayed Saturday night due to persistent rain that made the field unplayable.

Sunday, the action commenced in the rescheduled contest in the bottom of the third inning and the Sounds picked up right where they left off, adding two more runs in the fourth to push the lead to 9-0.

The break proved to be good for the Bats, as they plated two runs in the fifth after tallying a pair of walks and hits in the inning. They scored twice more in the sixth, thanks to back-to-back blasts from pinch-hitter, Trey Amburgey, and Cristian Santana.

The long balls were the first back-to-back home runs and the first pinch-hit homer of the season for Louisville.

Nashville also hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh when Abraham Almonte hit his second home run of the game (with the first one coming before the game was suspended on Saturday), and Jon Singleton followed with a round-tripper of his own.

Each team would add on, with Nashville finishing as the victors to the tune of 17-7 in game one.

Louisville struck first in game two, as rehabber Jose Barrero doubled in the top of the first and was brought home via a two-run home run from Jake Bauers shortly after.

In the bottom half, Mark Mathias cut the Nashville deficit in half with a solo shot to straight-away center field, sending the game to the second inning at 2-1, Louisville.

Chris Okey added to the Bats' lead in the second, coming through with an RBI-triple, his first three-bagger of the season. A good piece of situational hitting from rehabber Nick Senzel brought home Okey in the next at-bat, giving the Bats a 4-1 advantage.

Louisville starter, Robert Dugger, made his Bats debut in game two, tossing three innings of two-run, three-hit ball with one strikeout and a lone walk.

Louisville held the lead through the first five innings until Pablo Reyes sent an 0-2 pitch sailing into the seats in left field in the sixth, giving the Sounds their first lead of the game at 5-4.

Sounds reliever, Hobie Harris, would enter and close the door in the seventh, completing the sweep of the doubleheader, and pushing Nashville to a 5-1 series win.

Louisville will head home to prepare for a six-game set with the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate. Game one of the series will take place Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Both teams have yet to announce starting pitchers for game one.

