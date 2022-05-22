Columbus Earns Series Split in Series Finale
May 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (22-19) gave up three runs over the last two frames to drop their second straight game to the Columbus Clippers (27-15) by a score of 5-2, Sunday at Principal Park.
Each team was held scoreless for the first two innings, but Columbus got on the board in the top of the third on an RBI single from Tyler Freeman. They struck again in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Mike Rivera, bringing the Clippers lead to 2-0.
Peyton Battenfield did his part, throwing five scoreless innings for Columbus. In his second start of the series, the righty allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out two. He was replaced by Kirk McCarty, who Iowa jumped on.
In McCarty's second inning of work, the I-Cubs got a two-RBI single from Tyler Payne to tie the game. It wasn't tied for long, as Columbus scored a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by reliever Erich Uelmen.
Uelmen surrendered two more runs in the ninth, bringing the Clippers' lead to three. McCarty and Ben Krauth combined to throw a scoreless ninth inning, winning their second game in a row to earn a series split.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- In his first Major League rehab start since April 23, Alec Mills allowed one earned run on two hits. He walked a batter and struck out two over his 2.1 innings.
- Tyler Payne raised his average to .349 on the year with Iowa, going 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs batted in and a walk.
Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and start a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday at AutoZone Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 12:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
