Marlins Send Bleier to Rehab with Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Richard Bleier has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment. Bleier is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Durham Bulls in game one of Sunday's doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Bleier was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 8. Thus far in 2022, Bleier has pitched in 11 games with the Marlins, yielding four runs on 11 hits in 8.2 innings for a 4.15 ERA.

The Marlins acquired the Miami Beach, Fla., native in an August 2020 trade with the Baltimore Orioles for minor league shortstop Isaac De León. Bleier appeared in 19 games with the Marlins in 2020, going 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA. Last season, Bleier pitched in 68 games, going 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA. He struck out 44 batters against just six walks in 58.0 innings.

A sixth round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2008 draft out of Florida Gulf Coast University, Bleier made his major league debut for the New York Yankees on May 30, 2016 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has made 264 appearances in eight major league seasons with the Yankees, Orioles, and Marlins going 12-4 with a 3.00 ERA.

Bleier is the second player in 2022 to join Jacksonville on an injury rehabilitation assignment, following RHP Dylan Floro, who rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp from April 30-May 9.

