Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, June 11

One of the ballpark's signature nights is set to finally return after nearly a 3-year absence! Get ready Bisons fans because Star Wars Night XIII, presented by Alfred State College, is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 as the Herd takes on the Worchester Red Sox (6:05 p.m.).

This night is a must-attend for both baseball and Star Wars fans! Even before the Bisons take the field, fans rush to Sahlen Field to enjoy Fan Costumer Appearances throughout the ballpark's concourse. There are also Laser Sword sales to benefit the Compass House as well as Game-Worn and Autographed Jersey Raffles at the event. This year's "Palpatine Jersey" depicts Darth Sidious throwing lightning down on his enemies in ruthless fashion. Of course, the night doesn't end until a thrilling post-game show that includes Fireworks!

Save big when you pick up a Star Wars Night Family Pack for this year's event. Family Packs are totally customizable for larger families, but start with four tickets, four Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Coca-Colas and one commemorative laser sword for only $91. Single game tickets are also on sale for just $16 each when you purchase in advance of June 11. View all ticket options and get to Sahlen Field for the long-awaited return of Star Wars Night.

