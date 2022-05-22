Series Finale Between Mets and Bisons Postponed in Buffalo on Sunday Because of Rain
May 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - This afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed because of rain. A makeup date for the game will be announced at a later date.
The Mets now return home to Syracuse to begin a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
