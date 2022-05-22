Bulls Split Twinbill on Sunday, Clinch Third Straight Series Win

May 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







After Saturday's game five postponement due to weather, the Durham Bulls (20-22) split Sunday's Twinbill with Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (22-20) in game five and the series finale. With the game six win, Durham has clinched their third straight series win.

In game one on Sunday, the Jumbo Shrimp used a three-run second inning to separate from the Bulls, propelling a 6-3 win. Jacksonville had 10 hits and six RBI's to Durham's seven hits and three RBI's. C Ford Proctor went yard in the sixth inning for Durham, in the contest's lone homer. Proctor and LF Miles Mastrobuoni led the way offensively for the Bulls with two hits each, as Proctor also drove in two runs.

Durham pitcher Joel Peguero got the starting nod on the mound in game one on Sunday, throwing 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits while ringing up one strikeout. Jacksonville pitcher George Soriano picked up the win.

In game two on Sunday and the series finale, Jacksonville again jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first. Durham used a three-run fourth inning behind an RBI single from DH Josh Lowe, and a two-run shot from C Rene Pinto to take the lead for good. In the final inning, the Bulls did not allow a hit and pitcher Shawn Armstrong rang up a strikeout for the final out to secure the save.

Durham pitcher Tommy Romero got the start in game two on Sunday, throwing five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and ringing up nine strikeouts, picking up the win. Jacksonville pitcher Matthew Kent suffered the loss.

The Bulls are set return to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday to take on the Charlotte Knights, triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to open a 12-game homestand.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.