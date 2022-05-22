Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Durham

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their doubleheader with the Durham Bulls, winning game one 6-3 but falling in game two 3-2 Sunday afternoon from 121 Financial Ballpark.

In the opener, the teams were held scoreless before Jacksonville (22-20) took the lead in the bottom of the second. Nick Fortes walked and Peyton Burdick reached first on catcher's interference. Two batters later, Norel González smacked a single, plating both runners to put Jacksonville ahead 2-0. In the ensuing at-bat, Demetrius Sims reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a balk from Durham starter Joel Peguero (L, 0-1). With Sims on second, Bryson Brigman walked and Willians Astudillo drove in Sims with a single, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 3-0.

Durham (20-22) answered with a run in the top of the third. Cal Stevenson led off with a single and went to third on a single by Miles Mastrobuoni. Two batters later, Josh Lowe drove in Stevenson with a single to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp tallied one run of insurance in the bottom of the fourth. González started the inning with a double and Sims reached on an error to put two runners on. Brigman singled to load the bases and after a pop out, Lewin Díaz hit a sac fly to score González to give Jacksonville a 4-1 advantage.

The Bulls made it interesting with two runs in the top of the sixth. Luke Raley walked to start the inning and Ford Proctor blasted a two-run home run to make the score 4-3.

Jacksonville padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Brigman led off with a walk and went to third on a single by Astudillo. With runners at the corners, Díaz continued his hot hitting with a single, plating Brigman to increase the lead to 5-3. After a strikeout, Fortes singled and Astudillo scored from second to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 6-3.

In game two, the Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to another early lead. Burdick walked with one out and was driven home on a two-run home run by Díaz (8) as the Jumbo Shrimp took the 2-0 lead.

Durham took their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth and never looked back. Mastrobuoni singled to start the inning and went to third on a single by Jonathan Aranda. Lowe grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Mastrobuoni to score to cut the deficit to 2-1. René Pinto (4) blasted a two-run home run giving the Bulls the decisive 3-2 lead.

The bullpen in both games for Jacksonville was tremendous. In game one, Zach Pop pitched one scoreless inning with two strikeouts and Robert Garcia tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout against one walk and one hit en route to his fourth save of the season. In game two, Jeff Brigham and Jake Fishman combined for three scoreless innings with five strikeouts against one walk and one hit.

Jacksonville will hit the road for a two-week road trip, starting with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

