Trio of Nootbaar Homers Sink Stripers in Finale vs. Memphis
May 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-21) could not keep pace with Lars Nootbaar's three-homer, seven-RBI performance and fell 10-4 to the Memphis Redbirds (22-20) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: After Nootbaar (2) and Phil Gosselin (4) traded solo homers in the top of the first inning, Nootbaar hit a two-run shot (3) in the third against Brandyn Sittinger (L, 1-3) to give Memphis a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, Nootbaar pushed the lead to 8-1 with a grand slam (4) to right-center off Connor Johnstone.
Key Contributors: Nootbaar finished 3-for-5 with the three homers and seven RBIs for Memphis. Redbirds starter Johan Oviedo (W, 4-2) struck out eight over 5.0 one-run innings. For the Stripers, John Nogowski went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Braden Shewmake went 1-for-4 with a triple, walk, and run scored.
Noteworthy: Nootbaar is the first player to homer three times against Gwinnett since Eric Stamets of Columbus on June 16, 2017. Gosselin's solo shot was Gwinnett's third leadoff homer of the season. The Stripers won the series 4-2 and have yet to lose a series to Memphis all-time (3 wins, 3 splits).
Next Game (Tuesday, May 24): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va. Starting pitchers for both teams TBD. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Monday, May 30): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will wear Gwinnett Peaches Specialty Jerseys, celebrating the women who played professional baseball during the Second World War. Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day fireworks display.
