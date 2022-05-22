Davis Tallies Two Hits in Series Finale at Indianapolis

(INDIANPOLIS, IN.): After getting back in the win column in last night's outing, the Toledo Mud Hens were looking for back-to-back wins against the Indianapolis Indians, hoping to even the series. RHP Garrett Hill would take the mound, after being called up from the Erie Seawolves. The Mud Hens would also welcome an outfielder to their lineup, RF Brendon Davis. Both players looked to continue their road to MLB, getting their first Triple-A reps with Toledo.

Through the first three innings, the bats stayed quiet on both sides. There were no hits, but the Indians would tally three walks to reach base, as the Mud Hens snagged one. However, the Indians would draw first blood, as they began the fifth inning with a solo shot to center field. Then, after the Hens would allow a walk and give up a single, the Indians would tally two more runs off RHP Garrett Hill. The Indians would obtain a 3-0 lead, after their big strike in the fifth.

Heading into the sixth, the Mud Hens would answer back. 3B Dane Myers would lead off the inning getting hit by a pitch. Then, RF Brendon Davis would drive him in, by an RBI double. Unfortunately for the Hens, that would be the only offense of work they would put in, as the Indians drove in four more runs in the seventh. The Indians won the game with a score of 7-1, clinching a series win, winning four out of the six games against Toledo.

Despite the loss, in RF Brendon Davis's first appearance in the lineup, he went 2-4 with an RBI double. The Toledo outfielder will look to bring something new to Fifth-Third field and keep seeing the ball well, as the Mud Hens return home.

NOTABLE BATTERS:

RF Brendon Davis: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K

DH Jamie Wesbrook: 1-2, 2 BB

3B Dane Myers: 0-2, HBP, R, 2 K

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will be back at Fifth-Third Field on Tuesday, beginning a new series with the current IL West leaders, Nashville Sounds. The first game will begin at 6:05pm ET, in Toledo, Ohio.

