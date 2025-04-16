Suero Slams Cyclones Past IronBirds, 8-7

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - C Chris Suero continued his torrid start to the season, clobbering a two-run home run in the second and adding another two-run shot in the third, as the Brooklyn Cyclones captured their third-straight victory, 8-7, over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night at Ripken Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cyclones' offense (7-3) kicked into gear. CF Carson Benge lashed a double down the left-field line to start the frame, and Suero entered the fray with one out. After falling behind 0-2, the 21-year-old crushed a two-run home run onto the roof of the visitors' clubhouse beyond the left-field fence. Suero's fourth home run of the season gave Brooklyn a 2-0 lead.

The Cyclones started to pull further away in the third. 2B-SS Boston Baro worked a lead-off walk and quickly scored on 3B Jacob Reimer's one-out double to left-center. After RF-LF Eli Serrano III reached on a dropped third strike, Benge poked a single through the left side of the infield to bring home Reimer and stretch Brooklyn's edge to 4-0.

Following a sacrifice fly to center by SS Jesús Báez, Suero stepped back in and swatted a 1-2 delivery off the scoreboard in left-center field for his second two-run blast in as many innings. The Bronx native's third home run in three at-bats extended the Cyclones' cushion to 7-0.

Aberdeen (5-5) broke up the shutout in the bottom of the inning on an infield single by LF Aron Estrada, but Brooklyn quickly responded, regaining a seven-run lead, 8-1, on LF Rafael Ortega's RBI single to left in the top of the fourth.

A balk allowed the IronBirds to cut the deficit to six in the fourth, and they continued to fight back in the sixth. Three consecutive singles from 1B Ethan Anderson, DH Jake Cunningham, and 2B Leandro Arias brought in another run, while C Ryan Stafford lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Aberdeen within 8-4.

Thanks to a pair of outs on the bases in the seventh and eighth, it remained a four-run margin entering the ninth. However, the IronBirds made the Cyclones sweat until the final out.

Estrada roped a single with one out and scampered to second base on a wild pitch before a dropped fly ball in left allowed SS Griff O'Ferrall to reach. Following a wild pitch and a walk, another errant toss yanked Aberdeen within three, 8-5.

After another walk re-loaded the bases, RHP Justin Lawson entered out of the bullpen. A wild pitch cut the margin down to two before Cunningham powered a drive into right-center field. Benge made a running catch in the gap, but O'Ferrall scored, and Anderson advanced to third with the tying run.

With the winning run at the plate, Lawson forced Arias to hit a bouncer to first. 1B Ronald Hernández made a diving stop, popped to his feet, and beat the runner to the bag for the game's final out, securing the Cyclones' 8-7 victory.

LHP Jonathan Santucci impressed for Brooklyn in his second professional start, striking out six and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits over 3.2 innings. Only one of the three hits permitted reached the outfield.

RHP Jace Beck (1-0) entered in relief and tossed 1.1 innings of hitless and shutout relief to earn his first victory of the season. Lawson registered the final two outs for his first save of the campaign.

RHP Trey Gibson (0-1) was roughed up for eight runs (five earned) on seven hits in 3.1 innings, suffering his first loss of the campaign for Aberdeen.

The Cyclones will try and stretch their winning streak to a season-high-tying four in game two of the series on Wednesday night. RHP Noah Hall (1-0, 0.93) is scheduled to make his third start of the season for Brooklyn. The IronBirds are projected to counter with RHP Braxton Bragg (1-0, 0.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.