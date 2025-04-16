IronBirds Inch Past Cyclones in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1

ABERDEEN, Md. - Cyclones pitching retired the final 16 batters they faced in order, with 10 of the 16 outs coming courtesy of strikeouts. However, Brooklyn's three-game win streak was snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

All of Aberdeen's (6-5) offense came in the bottom half of the first inning. With one out, C Ethan Anderson coaxed a walk and successfully went first to third on a hit-and-run single from RF Vance Honeycutt.

On the first pitch to 2B Griff O'Ferrall, Honeycutt broke for second base. While Honeycutt slid under the tag at second, Anderson scampered toward the plate. The Cyclones (7-4) were caught off guard, as the Virginia alum scored without a play, allowing the IronBirds to take a 1-0 lead.

After a passed ball allowed Honeycutt to reach third, O'Ferrall worked a walk, and once again, Aberdeen kept their foot on the gas. On the first pitch to CF Austin Overn, O'Ferrall took off for second base. The throw to the bag was on time, but the ball squirted free during the tag, enabling the 2024 first-round pick to slide in safely. As the tag was applied, Honeycutt sped for the plate, scoring without a throw. The second swipe of home in the frame extended Aberdeen's lead to 2-0.

Following the walk to Overn, RHP Noah Hall (1-1) and the Brooklyn pitching completely shut down the IronBirds offense.

The 23-year-old retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, allowing only one base hit on a Baltimore chop infield single from O'Ferrall in the third. That was the last Aberdeen player to reach base. Hall, LHP Ryan Ammons, RHP Ryan Lambert, and RHP Alfred Vega united to sit down the last 16 batters faced in a row. In total, Cyclones pitching retired 23 of the final 24 IronBird hitters who came to bat.

However, Brooklyn's offense was also held in check. The Cyclones managed to place a runner on third base in the fourth and sixth innings but could not chip away at the deficit until the ninth.

With the bases empty and one out, DH Jacob Reimer scalded a 2-0 offering into the Brooklyn left-field bullpen for a solo home run. The Yucaipa, Calif. native's first long ball of the season pulled the 'Clones within one, 2-1.

CF Eli Serrano III followed with a walk to put the tying run on base, but that was as close as Brooklyn would get. LHP Riley Cooper registered a strikeout and a groundout to short to close out Aberdeen's 2-1 win and his first save of the season.

It was a tough-luck loss for Hall on Wednesday. The Charlotte, N.C. native allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over a career-high-tying 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out seven.

RHP Braxton Bragg (2-0) continued his impressive start for the IronBirds, twirling 7.0 innings of three-hit shutout ball, punching out seven, for his second win of the year.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column in the third game of the series on Thursday night. RHP Brendan Girton (0-1, 3.18) is expected to make his second start of the season for the Cyclones. Aberdeen is scheduled to counter with the Baltimore Orioles' No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Michael Forret (1-0, 0.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

