3-Time Academy of Country Music Award Winner, Cole Swindell, to Headline Concert at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg on June 5th to Kickoff BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - Country music fans in the Upstate are in for a treat this summer as Cole Swindell, the 3-time Academy of Country Music Award Winner and chart-topping artist, takes the stage for an unforgettable inaugural performance at Fifth Third Park, located at 300 W. Henry St. Spartanburg, SC, on June 5th, 2025. The concert marks the kickoff of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX and promises a night full of live music and celebration.

"We are pleased to bring this kickoff concert back for a fourth year and have Cole Swindell as our headliner this year," said Bob Stegner, President of SCCI. "This tournament has become a cornerstone of the Upstate communities, and having an artist with Cole's credentials join us for this special event elevates the experience for all involved. His performance will undoubtedly bring an added level of energy and enthusiasm to the weekend."

"It's a privilege to continue the tradition of kicking off the tournament weekend with a concert right here in Spartanburg. Having Cole Swindell as this year's main act reflects the energy and momentum we've been building, and we are so proud to bring this level of entertainment to our city," said Todd Horne, SCCI Board of Directors. "This concert has become a signature part of the tournament festivities, and we look forward to adding an extra level of enthusiasm to this already highly anticipated weekend."

Swindell, who most recently took home two major honors at the 2023 ACM Awards - Song of the Year and Single of the Year for his chart-topping hit "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," is no stranger to success in the country music scene. The singer-songwriter has built a reputation with his catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics with an impressive catalog of hits, including fan favorites like "You Should Be Here" and his breakout track, "Chillin' It," which earned him his first platinum certification.

With four studio albums already under his belt and a new studio album set for release in June 2025, Swindell has cemented his place as a successful singer and songwriter in the country music industry. Special guests James Radford Band and Gritty Flyright are joining Swindell, creating an entertaining lineup full of country music.

Home of the new Hub City Spartanburgers, Fifth Third Park officially opened its doors on April 1st, 2025. General Manager of the new minor league team, Tyson Jeffers, expressed his enthusiasm about Cole Swindell performing at the stadium. "We cannot wait to welcome Cole Swindell to Fifth Third Park for the inaugural concert as part of the tournament! This is a huge milestone for both the Hub City Spartanburgers and our vibrant community here in Spartanburg. Cole's performance will be the perfect way to kick off this prestigious event, and we're thrilled to provide fans with an unforgettable experience. Fifth Third Park is going to be an incredible venue for concerts like this, and we can't wait to see everyone come together to celebrate the start of this weekend!"

In addition to headlining the concert, Swindell will also participate in the tournament, combining his love of music and golf for a weekend of entertainment and philanthropy.

Head to nightintheburg.com on Friday, April 18th at 10:00 AM EST to purchase your tickets and learn more about the concert. Don't miss the chance to see Cole Swindell live in concert at Fifth Third Park on June 5th as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

Doors will open at 5:00 PM, and the music will start at 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.