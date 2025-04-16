Homestand Preview: April 22-27

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back home for a much warmer homestand from April 22nd through 25th against Brooklyn (Mets).

The Homestand Rundown

Tuesday, April 22nd (6:35 pm) - Spring Break Ticket Special : 4 for $22 (here).

Wednesday, April 23rd (6:35 pm) - Spring Break Ticket Special : 4 for $23 (here).

Thursday, April 24th (6:35 pm) - Spring Break Ticket Special : 4 for $24 (here), Thirsty Thursday (here) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse-wide.

Friday, April 25th (6:35 pm) - Spring Break Ticket Special : 4 for $25 (here).

Saturday, April 26th (4:05 pm) - Bluey Day with a special guest appearance by Bluey (here).

Sunday, April 27th (1:05 pm) - Bark in the Park (presented by 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ, with the pre-game festival beginning at 10 am, more here), Ocean County Day ($5 tickets for residents with promo code "occo25" at checkout), Kids Day Sunday

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.