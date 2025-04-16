Pitre and Santana Drive in Four, Bowling Green Loses 5-4 to Hub City

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Adrian Santana and Emilien Pitre combined for all four RBIs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-6) loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers (7-4) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Once again, Bowling Green scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, this time against Hub City starter Aidan Curry. Santana led off with a walk and scored on a double from Pitre, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the top of the second with Curry still on the mound. Hunter Haas led off with a walk and advanced to third on a Blake Robertson base hit. Both runners came in to score on a Santana RBI triple. Pitre stepped up and knocked in Santana with a double, making it a 4-0 Hot Rods lead.

Hub City responded with their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Gleider Figuereo led off the inning with a single and Julian Brock doubled. Theo Hardy drove both runners in with a base hit, making it a 4-3 game. Later in the inning, Anthony Gutierrez singled home Hardy, tying the game 4-4.

One more run came around to score for the Spartanburgers in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd. Keith Jones led off the inning with a double and came in to score on a Quincy Scott RBI double, giving Hub City the lead, 5-4. Neither offense could score the rest of the way, ending with a Hub City victory.

Josh Trentadue (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and walking two. Dowd (2-1) was given his first loss of the season, allowing one run on three hits, walking two and striking out four.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (1-0, 2.00) against Hub City RHP Paul Bonzagni (0-0, 2.08).

