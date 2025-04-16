Tourists Pitching Does a 180, One-Hits the Emperors on Education Day

ROME, Ga - Titus Dumitru's leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth accounted for Rome's only hit Wednesday in Asheville's 2-0 shutout of the Emperors.

Solo homers from Alejandro Nunez and Joseph Sullivan, both off JR Ritchie, supplied the offense for the Tourists who were only able to muster 4 hits themselves off the likes of Ritchie (4.2IP), Rob Griswold (1.1IP), Luis Vargas (2.0IP), and Tyler LaPorte (1.0IP). Ritchie finished with six strikeouts and took the loss, falling to 1-1 through three starts. Each of the four earned runs tied to Ritchie's name in 2025 has come via the longball.

Asheville's pitching, spearheaded by right-hander Jose Guedez, was phenomenal Wednesday, seeing just five baserunners all day. Two of the four found themselves on the bases in the first inning after back-to-back walks to Rome's 1-2 hitters, Espinoza and Clohisy. From there, Asheville sent 22 of the next 25 Rome hitters back to the dugout empty handed.

This comes less than 24 hours after Asheville's staff gave up the second-most runs (15) in a single game this season in the SAL, and most runs in an Emperors game since Rome put 17 on the board against guess who, the Tourists, back in June of 2022.

Rome is back in action Thursday against the Tourists, first pitch is set for 7:00PM ET.

