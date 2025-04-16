Arms Nearly Untouchable in One-Hitter

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA - In a one-hit bid, the Asheville Tourists were led by exquisite pitching during their 2-0 win over the Rome Emperors on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium.

The stars of the show for the Tourists (5-5) were Jose Guedez (W, 1-1), Brett Gillis and Hudson Leach (Sv, 2), combining for the first shutout of the year. There were only five base runners for the Emperors (5-6) today, four coming from a trio of walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Guedez toed the rubber as the starter and went the longest distance of any pitcher this year for Asheville. Tossing in five scoreless innings, he allowed three walks and a hit, but struck out five and maneuvered around the limited danger.

Out of the pen, Gillis went the next three innings while striking out five and retiring the first eight men he saw. Leach slammed the door with two strikeouts in the ninth, in addition to a one-two-three frame.

While Asheville only tallied four hits, two of them went out of the ballpark to give the club the edge.

Opening the scoring, the first batter of the game, Alejandro Nunez, blasted one to right field. In the fourth frame, the final run of the game came across with a Joseph Sullivan solo shot to right.

Tyler Whitaker and Jose Gonzalez extended their hit streaks to three games with an infield single and a line drive base knock to right, respectively.

Evening the series at one, the Tourists look to climb above .500 for the first time this year as they battle Rome again tomorrow. The first pitch is set for 7:00 PM ET.

