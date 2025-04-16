Early Fireworks Power Hub City Victory on Fifth Third Park's Opening Night

SPARTABURG, S.C. - Opening Night at Fifth Third Park got off to a thrilling start. Almost 5,000 fans, entering the park for the first time, witnessed pregame festivities honoring the stadium's beginnings, team introductions with pyrotechnics and a memorable rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner from the Upstate's own Edwin McCain.

As luck would have it, the ballgame matched the festivities. The Hub City Spartanburgers took down the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-3, to secure the first home win in franchise history. All the runs were scored in the first three innings. Left fielder Dylan Dreiling and catcher Malcolm Moore, the team's top two Rangers prospects per MLB Pipeline, both homered. Moore's two-run shot put the Spartanburgers ahead for good.

Hub City right-hander Leandro Lopez only made it through 2 1/3 innings, and was tagged for three early Bowling Green runs, but the Spartanburgers' bullpen picked up the slack for their starter. Righties Joey Danielson (W, 1-0), Josh Mollerus and Seth Clark (S, 2) twirled 6 2/3 scoreless frames to shut down the Hot Rod offense.

After Bowling Green struck in the top of the first, the Spartanburgers immediately bounced back in the bottom half. One out in, Dreiling clubbed an inside pitch from Hot Rods starter T.J. Nichols (L, 0-1) into the right field bullpen for the Spartanburgers' first-ever home run. The next batter, Anthony Gutierrez, singled, stole second, stole third then came around to score as the throw from Bowling Green's catcher sailed into left field. After the first, Hub City trailed, 3-2.

In the second, the Spartanburgers mounted a two-out rally. Quincy Scott worked a walk, then Danyer Cueva cracked a double to right. Scott steamed around to score from first and tied the game at three runs apiece.

Dreiling ignited the spark in the third inning, then Moore lit the fuse. The Rangers' 2024 first-round pick smoked a 3-2 inside fastball and cleared the entire ballpark. Hub City took a 5-3 lead from there and never looked back. Danielson handled 2 2/3 innings, Mollerus took the next two and Clark finished the job.

Fifth Third Park held 4,467 fans for its inaugural game. Tomorrow, gates open at 5:30 for a 6:35 first pitch. Spartanburgers lefty Josh Trentadue and Hot Rods righty Marcus Johnson are the scheduled starters.

