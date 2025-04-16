Renegades Continue Wilmington Dominance

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their 10th straight victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks 10-7 on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Ben Hess had an excellent performance in his second professional start. The Yankees 2024 first round pick threw five innings while allowing just two hits and one unearned run. The right-hander struck out nine batters, matching his tally from his first start last week.

Brendan Jones got the Renegades on the board with a leadoff home run, his first long ball of the season.

In the third, Gavin Dugas was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball by Omar Martinez to tie the game at 1-1.

The Renegades brought three runs across in the bottom of the third. Walks to George Lombard Jr., Jace Avina, and Jose Colmenares loaded the bases. Josh Moylan then notched a three-run double off the centerfield wall, making it 4-1 Hudson Valley.

In the fourth, the Renegades brought nine batters to the plate, scoring four runs. Jones was hit by a pitch and scored on a Lombard double when T.J. White's throw to second bounced away. Jackson Castillo walked, and Lombard came home on a throwing error by Caleb Lomavita when Castillo stole second. The scoring continued as Jace Avina walked and Omar Martinez singled home Castillo. Avina later scored on an RBI groundout by Moylan to make it 8-1 Renegades.

In the fifth, after walks to Coby Morales, Lombard, and Castillo, Avina brought in a run with a groundout to push the lead to 9-1.

Dugas singled against Tyrone Yulie in the seventh and scored on an RBI double by Seaver King, who was then driven in by a White single to cut the lead to 9-3. In the eighth, the Blue Rocks brought in two more on a two-run double by Dugas off Ocean Gabonia, cutting the Renegades lead to 9-5.

The Renegades got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Colmenares knocked in Martinez with an RBI single to make it 10-5 Hudson Valley.

Wilmington scored two more runs in the ninth on consecutive RBI groundouts, but Matt Keating got the final three outs to seal the victory.

The Renegades look for their third straight win over the Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45. RHP Josh Grosz (0-0, 7.71) makes his first home start of 2025 for the Renegades, while RHP Riley Cornelio (0-1, 7.04) toes the rubber for the Blue Rocks.

Thursday's game is Hoops and Sneakerheads Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Basketball Jersey giveaway presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union! Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

7-4

