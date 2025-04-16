Hot Rods Game Notes

That's Baseball.... After taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, the Hot Rods fell to the Spartanburgers, 5-3 on Tuesday. The Hot Rods bullpen combined for 5.0 scoreless innings, but after the Tony Santa Maria two-run double and a Daniel Vellojin RBI single in the first, there was no more offense to go around. Hub City responded with 6.0 scoreless innings from its bullpen, leading to a 5-3 Bowling Green defeat.

Building the Bullpen.... After recording 5.0 scoreless innings in the series opener against Hub City, the Bowling Green bullpen has actually outpitched the starting rotation. They have racked up 43.1 innings of relief, just edging out the 41.2 innings from the starters. Over that span, the bullpen holds a 2.91 ERA, striking out 62 batters compared to 19 walks. The Hot Rods currently sit at second place in the SAL for ERA and have the third least walks of any bullpen in the league.

Hayden Helps Out.... RHP Hayden Snelsire has had some of the most impressive outings from the bullpen for Bowling Green this season. The reliever has appeared three times, boasting a 2.45 ERA. On Sunday, he hurled 3.1 innings from the bullpen, striking out seven in the process. This passes his 3.0 inning performance with four strikeouts from opening weekend that earned him SAL Pitcher of the Week.

Swing it, Santa Maria.... Through the first seven games of his Minor League career, Tony Santa Maria holds the third-highest average (.320) for any Hot Rods hitter this year. His 2-for-4 performance with two runs driven in on Tuesday ties him for the team lead with 11 RBIs, sitting even with Noah Myers, the most recent winner of the SAL Player of the Week award. He also has the second-highest OPS on the team at 1.019, trailing Myers (1.523).

