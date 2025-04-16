Hub City Spartanburgers Unveil Baseball's Biggest Burger Topping Bar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers and OVG Hospitality are excited to unveil an epic new culinary experience at Fifth Third Park: the Burger Topping Bar. With a jaw-dropping 101 different toppings, fans now have endless ways to mix and match their accoutrements - Spartanburgers everywhere can create over 2 nonillion combinations. Whether fans prefer something classic or adventurous, there's truly a burger for everyone at Fifth Third Park.

"As we debut Fifth Third Park, our goal is to provide our fans with fun and flavorful experiences - and our new Burger Topping Bar takes that to the next level," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "We're giving our fans the ultimate customization experience with endless ways to make their burgers unique. Whether you're enjoying a classic burger or our signature Spartanburger, every fan will be able to make their burger their own."

Standing almost 18 feet tall, located on the right field concourse, the Burger Topping Bar allows fans 166,650 ways to customize their burger with exactly three toppings. Fans can choose from a variety of burger options, including the classic hamburger, cheeseburger, veggie burger, and the signature Spartanburger, which is loaded with pimento cheese, fried green tomato, and crispy onion. Access to the Burger Topping Bar is complimentary with the purchase of any burger. From bacon and cheese to jalapeño relish and BBQ pulled pork, the flavor possibilities are virtually endless.

"We wanted to create something that not only matched the energy and creativity of the Spartanburgers brand, but also brought fans something they've never seen before in a ballpark," said Lauren Matthews, General Manager of OVG Hospitality at Fifth Third Park. "The Burger Topping Bar is all about choice, flavor, and fun - and it's a perfect example of how food can be a highlight of the ballpark experience."

Hub City broke out the Burger Topping Bar on Opening Night, April 15, when the Spartanburgers took down the Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-3. Tickets for Opening Week are still available online at HubCitySpartanburgers.com. For more information on Fifth Third Park to plan your next visit, please visit FifthThirdPark.com.

