Burger Bullpen Shines Again in 5-4 Triumph

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City's bullpen was called upon for over seven innings Wednesday night against Bowling Green. Just like in Tuesday's series opener, the relievers came through without surrendering a run. The scoreless work provided the Spartanburgers offense enough time to erase a four-run deficit and top the Hot Rods 5-4. Josh Trentadue (W, 1-0) picked up the win for his three bullpen innings while Larson Kindreich (S, 2) collected a second save of the season with four strikeouts in the final two innings of work.

Last night, the Hub City offense powered a win with home runs. Tonight, the Spartanburgers did their damage with doubles. Hub City knocked five doubles, three of the base runners came around to score. Quincy Scott bounced the final double of the night to drive home the eventual winning run.

The Hot Rods chased Spartanburgers' starter Aidan Curry out of the ballgame after 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out the side in the first but was tagged for four runs on four hits and four walks.

Bowling Green scored three of its four runs in the second thanks to extra base hits from shortstop Adrian Santana and second baseman Emilien Pitre. Hub City righty Victor Simeon came out of the pen to relieve Curry and escape a bases-loaded jam.

As the Spartanburgers' bullpen quelled the Hot Rods offense, the home bats woke up after three scoreless innings from Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. In the bottom of the fourth, Anthony Gutierrez clubbed a double down the left field line, and the next batter, Arturo Disla, duplicated the effort. Gutierrez trotted home from second to cut the Hot Rods' lead to 4-1.

Hub City tied the game in the fifth with a four-hit, three-run frame. Gleider Figuereo, Julian Brock and Spartanburgers' debutant Theo Hardy rattled off three straight hits to start the inning; Hardy's single plated the prior two batters. After a walk and a groundout, Gutierrez singled Hardy home to knot the game at 4. The Spartanburgers took the lead in the sixth against Hot Rods lefty Drew Dowd (L, 2-1), as Scott brought home Keith Jones with a massive one-hop ground ball that turned into a hustle double.

Fifth Third Park has hosted back-to-back home wins to start its 66-game slate. The Spartanburgers look for three in a row Thursday at 6:35 p.m. ET, as Rangers No. 24 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Paul Bonzagni (0-0, 2.08 ERA) opposes Garrett Edwards (1-0, 2.00 ERA).

