Hernandez, Espinoza Make Delayed Home Opener Worth the Wait

April 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors pitcher Herick Hernandez delivers

ROME, Ga - Herick Hernandez's nine strikeouts over 4.1 innings paved the way for a shutout in Tuesday's home opener for the Emperors and run support was not an issue as Lizandro Espinoza accounted for 10 runs all by himself.

Rome's starter Herick Hernandez picked up a pair of strikeouts in each of his first four innings of work. An infield single in the first and a lazy fly ball down the left field line in the fourth accounted for two of the three hits given up by Hernandez who finished with 87 pitches, one out shy of going a full five innings and securing the win. Bullpen pieces Giomar Diaz and Adam Shoemaker were equally as effective in smaller doses (4.1IP, 2H, 4SO, 0ER combined).

Asheville pitching issued 13 free passes Tuesday and saw a dozen hits deal significant damage to their team ERA. Down 2-0 entering the third inning, a five-run third followed by four-run fourth allowed Rome to coast the rest of the way. Espinoza, Patrick Clohisy, and Will Verdung all racked up multiple hits each. Espinoza's career high seven runs driven in far exceeded his previous single-game high of four (twice) in 2023.

Game two, an education day game, is set for 11:00AM ET tomorrow at AdventHealth Stadium.

