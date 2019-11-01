Stukel Recalled by Bakersfield

Wichita Thunder forward Jakob Stukel

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jakob Stukel has been recalled by the Condors.

Stukel, 22, was assigned to Wichita on October 17th and joined the team in Idaho. The second-year pro signed an AHL deal with Bakersfield in the off-season. He recorded 42 points (19g, 23a) in 57 games with the Thunder last season.

