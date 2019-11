ECHL Transactions - November 1

November 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 1, 2019:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn O'Donnell, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Brampton:

Add Erik Bradford, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Manitoba

Cincinnati:

Delete Brendan Harms, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brayden Pachal, D assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Idaho:

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve

Add Joe Basaraba, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Lippa, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Delete Tanner Jago, D recalled by Texas [10/31]

Jacksonville:

Add Mike Hedden, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Add Brendan Warren, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Kansas City:

Add Darian Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve

Add Rocco Carzo, F activated from reserve

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Delete Terrance Amorosa, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)

Newfoundland:

Add Tommy Panico, D activated from reserve

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Marcus Vela, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Deven Sideroff, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Economos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Shiplo, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve

Delete Jakob Stukel, F recalled by Bakersfield

