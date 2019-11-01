Greenville's Flurry Falls Just Short in Tulsa

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Adam Rockwood

TULSA, Okla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits unloaded everything but the kitchen sink in the third period, and got within a goal to put the Tulsa Oilers on their heels, but it was the home club that scampered away with the 3-2 win at the BOK Center on Thursday night. The Swamp Rabbits came up empty on the western swing.

The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Oilers 19-5 in the third period, and a tip-in goal from Cédric Lacroix gave Greenville late hope. Luke Ripley's shot through a screen was tipped in front with eight minutes to go in the period.

A late power play gave more opportunity, but the Oilers closed down any remaining opportunities, even with goaltender Ryan Bednard at the bench for the extra attacker.

Oilers netminder Ryan Fitzpatrick made four grade-A scoring chance saves to keep the lead, including several on cross-crease scoring opportunities.

The Oilers struck first on a giveaway behind the net. J.J. Piccinich's centering pass on the turnover hit the stick of Matt Marcinew and went into the Greenville goal just over two minutes in to start the scoring.

Tulsa responded to the tying goal from Liam Pecararo with two of their own. The Oilers almost immediately re-took the lead on a blistering shot from the high slot by Robby Jackson. Just after Bednard had made a strong save, the ensuing faceoff proved costly.

Miles Liberati scored the game-winning goal for the home club with Michael Pelech in the box for interference. The shot had eyes through a screen in front and picked the top corner to give Tulsa the 3-1 lead.

Bednard made 30 saves in the losing effort.

