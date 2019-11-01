Luukkonen Reassigned by Rochester

Cincinnati, OH- The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have reassigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Cincinnati. He is expected to join the team in Brampton on Saturday.

Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in 2018-19 in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted a record of 38-11-2, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts, and he also earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award.

Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen made his North American pro debut late last season, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators on April 14.

He has also seen time on the international stage with the Finnish National Team, earning a gold medal in both the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championships and 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships, and he helped backstop the Finnish squad to a silver medal in the 2017 U18 WJC.

Luukkonen has also suited up on the Finnish club level for the HPK program from 2014-18, winning a Jr. A SM-liiga Championship in 2017.

In a separate transaction, Cyclones forward Brendan Harms has been placed on suspension by the team. The forward has decided to explore his European playing options, and the move protects his rights should he decide to return to North America.

Signed in the offseason, Harms has appeared in one game for Cincinnati. Hailing from Steinbach, MB, Harms skated in 62 games between the Swamp Rabbits and Utah Grizzlies this season, accounting for 16 goals and 20 assists, along with 35 minutes in penalties. Entering his third full season in the ECHL, the 24-year-old spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with Utah, amassing 13 goals and 25 assists in 62 games, and he made his pro debut late in the 2016-17 season, accounting for a goal in four games with the Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Harms enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) in 141 career games, and he also served as an assistant captain during his senior season 2016-17.

