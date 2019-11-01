Miggans Named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month

November 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







ECHL linesman Michael Miggans (right)

() ECHL linesman Michael Miggans (right)()

PRINCETON, N.J. - Linesman Michael Miggans has been selected as the Honig's ECHL Official of the Month for October.

Miggins is in his third season as an ECHL official, and also works games in the North American 3 Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League and American Hockey League, and previously worked in the United States Olympic Development Program.

Last season, Miggans was selected to work during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has officiated the NAHL Playoffs the previous two seasons, and last season worked the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 Nationals.

"I think the relationships we build in the ECHL officiating community are some of the best in the business," Miggans said. "The guys I've worked with, and kept in touch with, over the last three seasons have made coming back each year even better than the last."

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by Honig's, the "Official Partner of the ECHL Officiating Team." Honig's has been providing top of the line umpire and referee gear, equipment, and apparel for over 30 years. Our easy-to-use, brand new online store provides a safe, quick and hassle-free shopping experience for officials from virtually every sport and every level of play. More information is available at Honigs.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.