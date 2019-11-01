Grizzlies Game Preview: Utah at Idaho

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies are at CenturyLink Arena in Boise for a Friday night mountain division showdown against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:10 pm.

It's the first of a three game, 2 city series. Both teams will be at Maverik Center on Saturday at 7 o clock for Share the Warmth presented by Ford. Tomorrow is also Lucky's Family Night. Sunday at 1 pm as the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from Noon to 2 pm. Sunday is also the first postgame skate with the team.

Tonight is the 3rd season meeting between these two teams. Idaho swept a 2 game series to begin the regular season on October 11th and 12th at Maverik Center. Utah has responded well offensively the past 5 games, scoring 27 goals and picking up a standings point in 4 of the past 5 games. Utah is averaging 4.29 goals per game, which is 5th best in the league.

Saturday is Share the Warmth presented by Ford, which is a winter clothing drive. Bring jackets, coats, toques, gloves, scarves or anything else that can be donated to those that need them the most this winter. Saturday is also Lucky's Family night which features 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices.

The Grizzlies 6 game pack is available. It's the 6 biggest games of the year as well as free tickets to the first playoff game. Those games include November 23rd vs Orlando, December 14th vs Newfoundland, January 25th vs Allen, February 22nd vs Kansas City, March 14th vs Allen and April 3rd vs Idaho. The 6 game pack is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies (2-3-2) at Idaho Steelheads (5-0-2). Friday November 1, 2019. 7:10 pm. CenturyLink Arena.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the first game of a 3 game, 2 city series. It's game 3 of 16 regular season meetings between the division rivals. Idaho won each game in the first weekend of the regular season. Steelheads won 3-2 on October 11th and 3-1 on October 12th at Maverik Center.

Last Game: Rapid City Rush 4 Utah Grizzlies 3 (Shootout)

Grizz led 3-1 halfway thru the 3rd period before the Rush scored with 9:25 left in the third period to make it 3-2 and tied up the game with 1:17 remaining in the third as Cedric Montminy scored for RC. Montminy scored the game winner in the 7th round of the shootout. Rush scored 2 goals in 7 shootout rounds while the Grizzlies scored 1 out of 7. Yuri Terao got the only shootout goal for Utah. Ryan Wagner had 1 goal and 1 assist in the game. Captain Taylor Richart had a second period power play goal and Yuri Terao scored on a Wagner pass 5:23 into the third. Utah was 1 for 8 on the power play, while the penalty kill was a perfect 5 for 5.

Grizzlies Add Defenseman Sasha Larocque

Larocque played for THE Ohio State University for 4 seasons. He's 6'0" and 205 pounds. In 4 seasons for THE, he had 8 goals and 29 assists. He was real good in the plus/minus category as he was a combined +47 in 4 seasons.

Josh Dickinson and Cole Cassels Headed to the AHL

Josh Dickinson was reassigned to Colorado of the AHL and Cole Cassels was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Dickinson leads the league with 9 goals, while Cassels is 2nd with 8 assists. Cassels has a point in 6 of 7 games this season.

Player Streaks

Travis Barron's 5 game goal scoring streak came to an end last Friday night. Barron had an assist on Saturday to give him a point in 6 of 7 games. Barron's cousin, Cole Cassels had an assist streak of 6 games that came to an end last Saturday at Rapid City. Like his cousin, Cassels has a point in 6 of 7 games. Taylor Richart has a point in 4 straight games (2 goals, 3 assists).

First Professional Goals Early in the Season

Defenseman Eric Williams and Forward Felix Lauzon each scored their first professional goals in the 10-4 win on Friday night. Earlier this week Joe Wegwerth scores his first pro goal. Wegwerth, the rookie out of Notre Dame has a goal in 2 straight games. Yuri Terao scored his first professional goal on October 11th vs Idaho.

League Leaders

Josh Dickinson leads the league with 9 goals. Dickinson is fifth with 30 shots on goal. Travis Barron is tied for 4th with 6 goals. Barron and Dickinson are tied for 2nd in the league with 11 points. Cassels 8 assists are 2nd in the league. Cassels and Barron are tied for the lead with 6 power play points. Brandon Saigeon leads all rookies with 4 power play assists. Taylor Richart is 4th in the league with 21 shots on goal by a defenseman. Griffen Molino and Eric Williams are each tied in plus/minus (+6).

Special Teams

The Grizzlies are facing the Steelheads this weekend. Idaho has the number 1 penalty kill in the league at 88.5 %. Utah is tied for 9th on the power play at 23.3 & (10 for 43). Utah was 2 for 9 on the power play vs Idaho on opening weekend. Since then, Idaho's penalty kill is 16 for 17 the last 5 games.

Utah vs Idaho

October 11th Idaho 3 Utah 2.

October 12th Idaho 3 Utah 1.

November 1st - Utah at Idaho.

November 2nd and 3rd - Idaho at Utah.

January 20th - Idaho at Utah. MLK day 1 pm start.

February 7th and 8th - Utah at Idaho.

February 26th, 28th and 29th - Utah at Idaho.

March 20th and 21st - Utah at Idaho.

April 1st and 3rd - Idaho at Utah.

April 4th - Utah at Idaho.

Jeff Smith Gets Goal Support....Lots Of It

Goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 13 of 14 shots as he got the victory in his pro debut vs Wichita on Wednesday. Smith spent the previous 3 seasons at St. Cloud State University. Smith followed it up by stopping 18 of 22 in the 10-4 win. Smith has had 17 goals of support in the last 2 games. Smith has seen 36 shots in 2 games as the Grizzlies have outshot opponents 61 to 36.

Third Period Shot Difference

The Grizzlies are outshooting opponents 75 to 46 in the third period this season. Utah has a 7-5 goal edge in the 3rd.

Previous Week's Record:

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-3-1-1

Home record: 1-2. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 10-7 at home.

Road record: 1-1-1-1. Grizz have outscored opponents 20-17 in the road.

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Idaho on November 1st and hosts Idaho on November 2nd and 3rd).

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-3-2.

Goals per game: 4.29 (5th best in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.43 (12h).

Shots per game: 33.71 (10th).

Shots against per game: 28.00 (6th).

Power play: 23.3 % (10 for 43) (Tied 9th).

Penalty Kill: 88.2 % (30 for 34) (2nd).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 10 Opponents 8.

Second Period: Utah 13 Opponents 9.

Third Period: Utah 7 Opponents 5.

Shots By Period

First Period: Utah 73 Opponents 75.

Second Period: Utah 85 Opponents 67.

Third Period: 75 Opponents 46.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Cole Cassels (8)

Points: Travis Barron, Dickinson (11)

+/-: Griffen Molino, Eric Williams (+6)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (35)

Power Play Points: Cassels, Barron (6)

Shots on Goal: Josh Dickinson (30)

Wins: Jeff Smith (2)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

Classic Country 1370 AM Is Home of Grizzlies Hockey

All 72 regular season games and the postseason will be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM. The games are also in HD at 104.3 FM HD2. Online Classic Country 1370 can be found at cc1370.com.

