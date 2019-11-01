Allen Americans Game Capsule

Shawn O'Donnell of the Allen Americans vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Shawn O'Donnell of the Allen Americans vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen Americans (4-2-0-0; 8 points) vs. Rapid City Rush (5-1-1-0; 11 points) 7:05 pm CST

Tonight, the Allen Americans and the Rapid City Rush will meet for the second time this season. Allen won the first and only meeting in overtime on opening night at Allen Event Center. The two clubs will play a two-game weekend set. The Rapid City Rush are second overall in the division behind first place Idaho.

Last Game:

The Allen Americans defeated the Idaho Steelheads in overtime last Sunday afternoon by a score of 5 to 4 at Allen Event Center. Olivier Archambault scored the game-winning goal in the extra session giving Allen their third overtime win this season. All three overtime wins have come at home.

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak and Olivier Archambault each have a 5-game point streak.

The Allen Americans are 3-2-0 at home this season.

Spencer Asuchak leads the league in Minor Penalties with 8.

Les Lancaster is 11th in the ECHL in Rookie Points with 7

Les Lancaster in second in the league in Rookie Assists with 7.

Rapid City Notable:

Rapid City has the second-best record in the ECHL at 5-1-1.

Giovanni Fiore is third in the league in scoring with 12 points (4 goals and 8 assists)

Dane Birks is third in the league in Penalty Minutes with 32.

Cedric Montminy is tied for the league lead in Shootout Winning Goals with 1.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans traded goalie Evan Weninger to Wichita this week for cash considerations. He is 11th overall in the ECHL with a 2.49 GAA.

The Iowa Wild reassigned goalie Jake Paterson to Allen on Monday. Idaho also assigned forward Dimitry Sokolov to Allen.

The San Jose Sharks assigned goalie Zachary Sawchenko to Allen, from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL)

Five of the Allen Americans first six games this season have been at home (3-2-0).

ALLEN

HOME: 3-2-0

AWAY: 1-0-0

OVERALL: 4-2-0

Last 10: 4-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jordan Topping, 3

Assists: Les Lancaster, 6

Points: Olivier Archambault, 7

+/-: Gabe Gagne, +2

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 16

RAPID CITY

HOME: 2-0-0

AWAY: 3-1-1

OVERALL: 5-1-1

Last 10: 5-1-1

RAPID CITY TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Kelly Klima and Giovanni Fiore, 4

Assists: Giovanni Fiore, 8

Points: Giovanni Fiore, 12

+/-: Tyler Poulson and Trey Phillips, +5

PIM: Dane Birks, 32

