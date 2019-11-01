Gaudreau Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Reading Royals' forward Matthew Gaudreau and Idaho Steelheads' defenseman Brady Norrish are the co-recipients of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for October after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +8.

Gaudreau is the seventh player in Royals history to earn the honor and the first since defenseman Denny Urban took the award in March 2012 with a plus-16 rating. Stockton (AHL) loaned Gaudreau to the Royals in October. Gaudreau is the first Royals player to earn a league-wide monthly award since Matt Willows (Player of the Month) and John Muse (Goalie of the Month) each earned recognition in January 2018.

Royals named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

F Matthew Gaudreau - Oct. 2019 (+8, 8 GP)

D Denny Urban - Mar. 2012 (+16, 15 GP)

F Ben Gordon - Dec. 2009 (+9, 10 GP)

D PJ Atherton - Oct. 2007 (+7, 7 GP)

D Shawn German - Dec. 2006 (+12, 13 GP)

D Chris Barr - Nov. 2005 (+11, 11 GP)

F Jeff Miles - Nov. 2004 (+11, 11 GP)

Gaudreau posted an even or better rating in each of his eight games during the month, including posting a +2 on Oct. 12 at Newfoundland and on Oct. 19 against Maine.

The 24-year-old has tallied nine points (4g-5a) this season and has recorded 69 points (28g-41a) in 96 career ECHL games with Reading and Worcester. He has added five points (1g-4a) in 17 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Gaudreau posted 63 points (15g-48a) in 119 career games at Boston College and had 40 points (15g-25a) in 106 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Matthew Gaudreau and Brady Norrish with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

