Oilers Defeat Swamp Rabbits on Halloween

TULSA, OK - The Oilers secured a 3-2 win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the BOK Center on Thursday, giving the team five out of a possible six points in their last three outings.

J.J. Piccinich was credited with the opening goal after his centering attempt was swept into the open cage by a Swamp Rabbit player 2:13 into the action. Evan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Bednard stopped the rest of the shots in the frame, giving the Oilers the lead through the opening frame in their past three games.

Nathan Perkovich tied the game up 2:52 into the second period with his second of the season, ripping home a feed from Kamerin Nault. Robby Jackson tied the game with a blast from the top of the circle, giving him five points in the past five games. Miles Liberati extended the Tulsa lead, and took the lead for most points among ECHL defenseman with a power play goal at the 17:42 mark of the period.

Greenville brought the game to 3-2 when Luke Ripley beat Fitzpatrick at the 12:09 mark of the final frame. Nathan Perkovich picked up his second point of the night on the play, but it wasn't enough for the Swamp Rabbits to tie the season series.

Tulsa will close out the week by hosting the Rapid City Rush for a 4:05 p.m. Sunday matinee matchup before hosting Allen On Tuesday. The Oilers will then head to Wichita, KS for a two-game weekend series against the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena.

