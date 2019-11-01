Reading's Gaudreau, Idaho's Norrish Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Reading Royals' forward Matthew Gaudreau and Idaho Steelheads' defenseman Brady Norrish are the co-recipients of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for October after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +8.

Gaudreau posted an even or better rating in each of his eight games during the month, including posting a +2 on Oct. 12 at Newfoundland and on Oct. 19 against Maine.

The 24-year-old has tallied nine points (4g-5a) this season and has recorded 69 points (28g-41a) in 96 career ECHL games with Reading and Worcester. He has added five points (1g-4a) in 17 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Gaudreau posted 63 points (15g-48a) in 119 career games at Boston College and had 40 points (15g-25a) in 106 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

Norrish posted an even or better rating in each of his six games during the month. He was a +3 on Oct. 25 at Wichita and a +2 on Oct. 12 at Utah and Oct. 26 at Allen.

The 26-year-old is tied for fifth among ECHL defensemen with four assists and tied for eighth with five points.

Aânative of Strongfield, Saskatchewan, Norrish has recorded 39 points (11g-28a) in 56 career ECHL games with Idaho while adding five points (1g-4a) in 13 AmericanâHockey League games with Texas.

Prior to turning pro, Norrish posted 55 points (11g-44a) in 100 career games at R.I.T.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Matthew Gaudreau and Brady Norrish with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Runner Up: Tom Parisi, South Carolina (+7).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Nikita Popugaev (+5); Allen - Spencer Asuchak and Gabriel Gagne (+2); Atlanta - Alexey Solovyev (+4); Brampton - Brenden Miller (+5); Cincinnati - Mason Mitchell (+3); Florida - Ben Masella (+4); Fort Wayne - JasonâBinkley (+5); Greenville - Will Lochead and Adam Rockwood (+5); Indy - Alex Krushelnyski and Derian Plouffe (+4); Jacksonville - Hayden Shaw (+3); Kalamazoo - Tyler Ganly (+4); Kansas City - Terrance Amorosa and Mitch Hults (+4); Newfoundland - Aaron Luchuk (+3); Norfolk - Gregg Burmaster, J.C. Campagna, Alex Jaeckle and Austin McEneny (-1); Orlando - Kevin Lohan (+4); Rapid City - Trey Phillips and Tyler Poulson (+5); Toledo - Brenden Kotyk (+4); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+5); Utah - Griffen Molino and Eric Williams (+6); Wheeling - Cam Brown, Brandon Lubin and Craig Skudalski (+3); Wichita - Sean Allen, Jack Combs, Nick Miglio and Joe Widmar (+1) and Worcester - Kyle Thomas (+3).

