Growlers Dismantle the Railers 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers earned a 5-2 victory over to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the DCU Centre in Worchester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester Railers opening the scoring 6 minutes into the first period on the powerplay after Barry Almeida slipped the puck behind Growlers Goalie Patrick Munson, who lost sight of the puck. The Railers took the 1-0 lead into the dressing room to end the first period.

The second period was all Growlers as the offence clicked for 4 goals. Riley Woods, Matt Bradley, Scott Pooley and Giorgio Estephan all beat the Roalies goaltender, Linus Soderstrom. The Railers did connect once during the frame, from the stick of JD Dudek. The Growlers entered the third period with a 4-2 lead.

Yanick Turcotte of the Railers received a five-minute major penalty for kneeing 4:49 into the 3rd period, allowing Riley Woods to capture his second goal of the game on the ensuing powerplay 9:23 into the period to cement a 5-2 win for the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Patrick Munson made 29 saves for his second victory of the season.

Scott Pooley and Riley Woods scored their 6th goals of the season, they share the team lead.

The Three stars were 3 - M. Bradley (NFL), 2 - J. Duszak (NFL) and 1 - R. Woods (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip beginning Saturday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune in to Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (4-4-0-0) at Reading Royals (3-4-0-0)

Friday, November 1st - DCU Centre - Worchester, Massachusetts

Goal Summary

