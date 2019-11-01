Komets Home for Two this Weekend

November 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will host another double-header weekend tonight and Saturday starting with the only visit of the year by the Florida Everblades tonight at 8:05. Intrastate rival Indy will be in town Saturday for a 7:35pm faceoff at the Memorial Coliseum. It will be the first of six trips to Fort Wayne by the Fuel this season. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 5:15pm start at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The Komets announced Friday that two players have been reassigned by Vegas from the AHL's Chicago Wolves to Fort Wayne. Defenseman Brayden Pachal and forward Jermaine Loewen are expected to make their Komets debut tonight.

Pachal (PUH-hall), 20, has appeared in eight AHL games with Chicago this season posting two assists and four penalty minutes in his pro debut. Last year the Estevan, Saskatchewan native completed a four-year juniors stint skating 66 WHL games as captain of Prince Albert, scoring career highs of 15 goals, 36 assists, 51 points and a team-high 113 penalty minutes while leading the league in plus/minus with +76. It was the best plus/minus mark for a single season in WHL history. In addition, Pachal was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team and helped the Raiders to a WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup. The defenseman recently signed a three-year entry level deal with the Golden Knights and started the season with the Wolves in Chicago.

Loewen (LOE-en), 21, also comes to Fort Wayne after making his pro debut appearing in five AHL games with Chicago this year. Loewen is the first Jamaican-born player to be drafted into the NHL after being chosen in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars. The Mandeville, Jamaica native finished a five-year juniors career last season leading the Kamloops in goals for the second straight year with 28 and ranking fourth with 46 points. Loewen recorded a career year in 2017-18 leading the Blazers with 36 goals and 64 points. He also led the Kamloops in penalty minutes over three seasons from 2015-2018.

In addition player news, forward Anthony Petruzzelli has been called up to the AHL's Chicago Wolves. It's Petruzzelli's first call-up of the season. Petruzzelli has scored two goals and five points appearing in all six games to date.

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND-- This weekend with Florida in town Friday and Indy Saturday, it's Military Appreciation Weekend presented by Big City Cars. The Komets pay tribute to the U.S. Military with special jerseys both nights to be auctioned to benefit Honor Flight. Also, all military, active and veterans, can take advantage of the Komets' Military Appreciation Ticket Offer where they can buy one ticket and get one free with a military I.D. for both games this weekend.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Florida at 8:05pm.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.