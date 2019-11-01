Defenseman Tanner Jago Recalled by Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Prior to tonight's game, defenseman Tanner Jago has been recalled by the Texas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Jago, 25, played five games with the Steelheads this season, posting one goal and one assist for two points with a plus-four rating. The Brandon, Man. native made his professional debut on October 12 in Utah and recorded his first professional point and goal in back-to-back appearances on October 19 against Wichita and October 26 in Allen. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman, and his first goal finished the four-goal comeback win against the Americans.

Prior to his professional career, Jago played four years at Bentley University, captaining his alma mater during his senior season and produced 86 points (19-67-86) in 151 career games from 2015 through 2019. He finished his collegiate career with the second-most games played in school history and the fifth-most points by a defenseman. Jago signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17.

