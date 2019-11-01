Brady Norrish Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

November 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish has been named the co-recipient of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October, sharing the league's best plus-minus rating of +8.

Norrish posted an even or better rating in each of his six games during the month. He was a +3 on Oct. 25 at Wichita and a +2 on Oct. 12 at Utah and Oct. 26 at Allen.

The 26-year-old is tied for fifth among ECHL defensemen with four assists and tied for eighth with five points.

Aânative of Strongfield, Saskatchewan, Norrish has recorded 39 points (11g-28a) in 56 career ECHL games with Idaho while adding five points (1g-4a) in 13 AmericanâHockey League games with Texas.

Prior to turning pro, Norrish posted 55 points (11g-44a) in 100 career games at R.I.T.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Brady Norrish with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

