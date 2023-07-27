Story Doubles, Dalbec Homers Twice, WooSox Split Doubleheader

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (53-44, 14-8) split a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings (46-50, 12-11) on Wednesday, a 10-8 loss for the home team in game one and a 4-2 game two victory at Polar Park.

In game two, Kyle Barraclough improved to 6-0 since signing with the Red Sox organization on June 29. The right-hander went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Wilyer Abreu opened the scoring with an RBI groundout, plating David Hamilton who walked and advanced to second and third on a pair of wild pitches from Rochester starter Roddery Munoz.

Still 1-0 in the fifth, Abreu doubled Worcester's advantage with another run-scoring groundout after a Hamilton double. One batter later, Ceddanne Rafaela cracked his seventh Triple-A double to make it 3-0.

After Barraclough's departure, Rochester scored one off Justin Garza. The WooSox got the run back on an RBI triple by Ryan Fitzgerald, his third of the season.

Despite allowing a run in the seventh, A.J. Politi notched his tenth save of the season. Ten saves gives the right-hander the second-most in the International League.

In game one, the two teams combined for 18 runs and 21 hits, a 10-8 Rochester victory.

Trevor Story, Reese McGuire and Corey Kluber appeared on rehab assignments in game one. Story went 2-for-3 with a 101 mile-per-hour double to center and played five innings at shortstop.

Kluber went two innings, posting the following line: 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (46 pitches), while McGuire caught five innings, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first game since being placed on the injured list in June.

Offensively, Abreu again gave the WooSox the early lead, lifting a sac-fly in the first.

The Red Wings answered, scoring three runs in three straight innings. Travis Blankenhorn hit a three-run homer in the third, Jeter Downs did the same in the fourth, while Drew Millas and Jack Dunn knocked RBI hits in the fifth.

The WooSox got runs in the fourth on a Niko Kavadas sac-fly and wild pitch.

Trailing 9-3 entering the fifth, Bobby Dalbec began a four-run outburst with a solo home run down the left field line, putting a 407-foot shot off the scoreboard. Four batters later, two of singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out, and Kavadas made it 9-5 with an RBI groundout. David Hamilton followed with a two-run single to make it a two-run game, his eighth hit since returning from Boston on June 21.

After Rochester scored in the top of the sixth, Dalbec made it a two-homer day with his 24th of the season, a team lead. In 15 July games, the 28-year-old has 19 hits, five home runs and 14 RBI.

The WooSox continue the six-game series Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park against the Rochester Red Wings. On the mound, Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 4.82) faces Jose Urena (1-2, 6.09). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

