Kjerstad, Glendinning Each Homer To Defeat Sounds

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (61-36) defeated the Nashville Sounds (53-44), 5-3, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides overcame a fast start from the Sounds, winning their first game of the week with the help of two late-game home runs.

The Sounds opened up the scoring when César Prieto couldn't handle Keston Huira's backhand ground ball, going up 1-0. Patrick Dorrian followed with a single up the middle which drove in Tyler Naquin. After Austin Voth, who was making his first MLB Rehab start with Norfolk, was pulled after recording two outs, the Tides would walk in one more run to go up 3-0.

The Tides responded quickly in the bottom of the first, with consecutive hits by Connor Norby and Heston Kjerstad. Coby Mayo later knocked both of them in on a two-run, two-out single to put the Tides down, 3-2.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth, Robbie Glendinning smoked a solo shot to left center to tie up the game, 3-3. Three batters later, Kjerstad followed with another homer to dead center and gave the Tides the lead, 4-3.

Chayce McDermott locked down the majority of the game for the Tides, providing five scoreless innings, striking out seven between the third and the seventh.

An eighth inning double to left by Norby drove in Maverick Handley and increased the Tides lead, 5-3 in the eighth. Logan Gillaspie closed out the game to earn the save, and also concluded eight innings of scoreless work from the Tides bullpen.

The Tides are back in action tomorrow night against Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce their starting probable while Nashville will send RHP Janson Junk (6-6, 4.57) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

Chedder Kjerstad: After going 2-for-4 with a double, a run and the go-ahead homer in the sixth, Heston Kjerstad is now hitting .391 (25-for-64) in July and slashing .466/.619/1.085...Kjerstad has also now hit safely in 14 of his previous 16 games which dates back to the beginning of the second half (June 28).

Norby Knocks: Going 3-for-5 with a double, run, and an RBI was Connor Norby, who extended his 17 game on-base streak...In that span (July 2), he is hitting .338 (24-for-71) with 11 runs, four doubles, a triple, four homers, 17 RBI, and 12 walks...With runners in scoring position this year, he is hitting .344 (32-for-93) with 4 homers and 51 RBI while slashing .390/.548/.930.

Catch Them Chayce-ing: Earning his second straight win today was Chayce McDermott...he went 5.0 innings as a follower, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven...it's his second straight appearance with at least seven strikeouts...McDermott has lowered his Triple-A ERA to 2.77 (4 ER, 13.0 IP), his WHIP to 1.15 and his opponent's average to .140.

