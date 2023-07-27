Reynolds, Bats Top Indianapolis 9-6 on Thursday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - With nine runs on thirteen hits, the Louisville Bats (52-45) pulled out their first win of the series, topping the Indianapolis Indians (46-52) 9-6 on Thursday night at Victory Field.

Louisville started off with a bang, putting their first run on the board in the opening frame. Matt Reynolds led off the effort with a two out double, and Henry Ramos followed up with a single to put the Bats ahead 1-0.

Indianapolis took the lead in the bottom of the first, combining several base hits which brought the score to 2-1.

TJ Hopkins smashed a solo home run, his fifteenth of the season, in the top of the second to even up the score at 2-2.

In his eleventh start of the season with the Bats, right hander Brett Kennedy threw 5.0 innings, giving up just two runs on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.

The Bats rallied again in the top of the sixth, retaking the lead from the Indians. Reynolds once again got the Louisville lineup going with a lead-off solo homer to give the Bats a one-run lead of 3-2. After drawing a walk, Noelvi Marte later scored on a double by Hopkins. Jose Barrero also smacked a single into left field, scoring one more for the Bats and pushing their lead up to 5-2.

Louisville continued to strengthen its lead in the top of the seventh, scoring three additional runs. Stuart Fairchild led off with a single, Reynolds followed up with a walk, and Ramos drove in a run with a double into left. Marte continued the rally with a single, scoring two more runs the push the lead up to six at 8-2.

The Indians fought back in the bottom of the inning with a few base hits and a two-run homer, cutting the Louisville lead down to 8-5.

For the third time in tonight's game, Reynolds led off another offensive burst for the Bats with a lead off-double in the top of the ninth. Reynolds later scored on a single from Barrero, giving the Bats a comfortable lead of 9-5 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Indianapolis scored once more in the bottom of the ninth, but reliever Tony Santillan secured a double play for the last two outs of the game. With tonight's 9-5 win, the Bats gained their first win of the set at Victory Field.

Louisville will play game four of the series against Indianapolis tomorrow, Friday, July 28. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm E.T., as righty Lyon Richardson (0-0, 0.00) will make his Triple-A debut for the Bats, taking on Indians' righty Jared Jones (2-1, 5.08).

