Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 27 at Worcester

July 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-11, 46-50) vs. Worcester Red Sox (14-8, 53-44)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP José Ureña (1-2, 6.09) vs. RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 4.82)

SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings split their doubleheader in Worcester yesterday, taking game one by a score of 10-8, before dropping game two, 4-2...the Wings now post a 1-2-3 record in twin bills this season...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 15th home run of the year in game one, before RHP LUIS CESSA turned in a perfect ninth to log his second save in three appearances...DEREK HILL collected a pair of doubles across both games, while turning in a three-hit performance in game one...the Wings look to take a 2-1 series lead tonight as they send RHP JOSÉ UREÑA to the mound for his 14th start with Rochester this season against WooSox RHP Dinelson Lamet.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL recorded his team-leading 10th game with three or more hits in game one, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored...in game two, the Iowa native went 1-for-4 with a double, marking his third-straight game with a two-bagger...the righty extended his team-leading hitting streak to 12 games (since 6/18), the fourth-longest active streak in the International League, and now ranks second on the team in hits (80), behind JAKE ALU (83)...

Hill leads the IL (min. 50 games) in batting average (.356, 80-for-225), while ranking 22nd in on-base percentage (.401) and is tied for fifth with five triples.

BLANK SPACE: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a three-run homer in his 1-for-3 day at the plate in game one, marking his team-leading 15th homer this year...the lefty extended his team-high on-base streak to 19 games (since 7/3-G1) in the back half of the twin bill with two walks...

Eight of his 15 home runs have either tied the game or taken the lead, most on the team.

HIP HIP, HOO-REYES!: RHP LUIS REYES earned his fifth win of the season in game one yesterday, tying RHP GERSON MORENO for most on the team...the right-hander allowed two earned on three hits over 0.2 innings pitched, while striking out one and walking one...Reyes and Moreno are two of 15 relievers in the International League with at least five wins this season...

After earning the win on 7/23, Reyes has now logged wins in back-to-back appearances for the first time since 7/11-16/2021 with Double-A Harrisburg.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 1-for-3 in both games of yesterday's doubleheader, posting a walk and a run scored in game one, and two walks in game two...the lefty has now reached safely in 25 of his 26 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .538 slugging percentage and .940 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17.

IN CESSA WE TRUST: RHP LUIS CESSA turned in a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout in game one, logging his second save in three appearances, the first time he's done so in his professional career...Cessa has now worked three-straight scoreless outings, and hasn't allowed a hit in three-straight appearances for the first time since 9/14/-20/2021 with Cincinnati...

Two saves in a season ties his career high (2018 with NYY).

SWIPER IS SWIPING: Three Wings' collected a stolen base in game one of yesterday's twin bill, including CF DEREK HILL, C DREW MILLAS, and 3B JETER DOWNS, marking their 14th, second, and seventh, respectively...since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14, Rochester ranks second in the International League in stolen bags with 17.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Wings offense combined to log six doubles across both games of the doubleheader yesterday, including four in game two...this marked the 14th time the team has collected four or more doubles in a game, and the first time since 7/8 against Buffalo...

42 doubles in July is tied with Louisville for third-most in the International League.

10 OUT OF 10: Rochester hitters combined for 10 hits in game one of the doubleheader, marking the 38th time this season through 96 games (39.5%) that the Wings have collected 10-plus hits...the Wings have finished with double-digit hits seven times in July...

After allowing 11 hits in game one, the Wings improved to 13-42 when being outhit by the opposing team.

17 hits through both games of the doubleheader is tied for the second-most in a twin bill by the Wings this season (23 on 5/4 at SWB).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.