Sounds Return Home for Six-Game Series against Durham Bulls

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds begin the penultimate month of the season with a six-game series against one of baseball's most recognizable teams, the Durham Bulls, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. One of the most popular giveaways returns on Wednesday, August 2, while the Nashville Brewskis return to the diamond on Saturday, August 6.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, August 1 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Cheerio's Rootin' TWOtin' Birthday presented by Bone Dry Roofing - Bring your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie for Sounds Chief Comfort Officer Cheerio's second birthday party!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comford Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Viva NashVegas® Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans). NashVegasTM and Viva NashVegas® are trademarks of VivaNashVegas.com. All rights reserved.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, August 3 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 4 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Stand Up To Cancer Jersey Auction - The Sounds will wear specialty Stand Up To Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned online beginning Friday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Bids can be placed here.

Stand Up To Cancer Night - Join the Sounds in raising funds for cancer research. All fans are invited to fill out a SU2C placard to honor those who have battled cancer or are currently battling the disease. A moment of silence will be held in the middle of the second inning to honor those named on placards and all who are in the fight. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets throughout the game to destroy the Smash Car located next to Hit City Hall (one hit for $5, three hits for $10). 100% of the funds raised will benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Fans will have other numerous opportunities to donate when buying tickets or at the ballpark.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 5 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds Cooler Sling Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Aug-tober Fest - Wear your lederhosen and celebrate Bavarian culture as Hit City turns into Munich for the game! Fans can enjoy pregame music with a polka band under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45. On the field, the Sounds will transform into the Nashville Brewskis and wear powder blue jerseys. Fans can purchase replica jerseys and other Brewskis merchandise in the Sounds Pro Shop.

Sunday, August 6 vs. Durham - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Back to School Night presented by Xfinity - Let's end the summer on a high note! Bring the kids to First Horizon Park for a night full of kid-friendly activities and promotions.

Kids Night Out - Local businesses will donate tickets for underprivileged children to enjoy the ballgame at First Horizon Park. To learn how your company can get involved, contact taylorf@nashvillesounds.com.

Sunday Family Fun Day with Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10-5:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

