Homestand Highlights: CoComelon Comes to Coolray Field

July 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A summer of family-friendly fun continues at Coolray Field as the Gwinnett Stripers host JJ and Cody from the hit children's cartoon "CoComelon" on Saturday, August 5 during a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians from August 1-6.

The homestand also features a celebration of the fervent Georgia-Georgia Tech feud during Rivalry Night on August 3, and of hunting, fishing, and camping enthusiasts for Outdoors Night on August 4.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 1 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Feast on $2 hot dogs and indulge on $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, August 2 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Xolos de Gwinnett: For the fifth time in 2023, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities.

Thursday, August 3 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Rivalry Night: Whether it's the Bulldogs or the Yellow Jackets for you, wear either UGA or GT apparel to show your fandom as the Clean, Old-Fashioned rivalry renews at Coolray Field.

University of Georgia Hat Pack: Snap up an adjustable Bulldogs/Stripers colored adjustable hat and a Field Box ticket for just $25.

Georgia Tech Hat Pack: Score a Yellow Jackets/Stripers colored adjustable hat and a Field Box ticket for just $25.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, August 4 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Outdoors Night: The Stripers are embracing everything outdoors at Coolray Field with attractions like a goat petting zoo, a dairy education with a live cow, and a Magellan cooler giveaway through Academy Sports + Outdoors. Gwinnett Stripers partner Kubota will also display UTV and Tractor outside Coolray Field for the event.

Camo Hat Pack: Purchase a special camouflaged Stripers adjustable hat and a Field Box ticket for just $25.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, August 5 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

"CoComelon ™" Appearance: JJ and Cody from the popular children's cartoon will be on hand for meet-and-greets and pictures at half-hour on, half-hour off intervals from 5-8:30 p.m.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, August 6 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

