7.27.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (51-45, 11-12) vs. Indianapolis Indiansndi

July 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #98 / HOME #47: Louisville Bats (51-45, 11-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-51, 13-10)

PROBABLES: RHP Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.67) vs. RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.18)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Josh Palacios launched a 466-foot walk-off home run as the Indianapolis Indians erased a five-run deficit with six unanswered runs to defeat the Louisville Bats 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. With the game squared at five apiece and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Palacios crushed the longest home run by an Indian hitter this season and of his career, sealing the team's second walk-off win this year. Prior to the walk-off blast, the Indians eliminated a 5-0 deficit thanks to a bases-loaded by Palacios in the fifth and a four-run eighth inning that included a three-run, opposite-field shot by Canaan Smith-Njigba and game-tying double off the bat of Vinny Capra. Louisville nabbed an early lead with sacrifice fly by Michael Siani in the third and an RBI triple by Cincinnati's top-ranked prospect Noelvi Marte in the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Nick Martini extended the Bats' lead with a two-run home run, his second of the series, and Marte chipped in a run-scoring single before Indy stormed back. Juan Minaya held Louisville scoreless in a perfect ninth. The right-hander combined with Rob Zastryzny, Duane Underwood Jr. and Yohan Ramirez for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief to aid the Indians' comeback victory.

GET STURDY ONE TIME: Center fielder Josh Palacios blasted the Indians past Louisville with his first career walk-off home run and Indians first of the season. Palacios has feasted at the Triple-A level with Indianapolis this season. In what's known to be a pitcher-friendly ballpark, Palacios has homered six times in seven games at Victory Field this season. Since Pittsburgh optioned him on July 17, he is 9-for-25 with eight runs scored, four home runs, seven RBI and five walks in seven games. In 20 total games with Indy this season, he is hitting .410 (32-for-78) with 19 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 RBI and a 1.284 OPS. On April 29, Palacios became the third Indian in the Victory Field era to record two five-RBI games in a season (also: Brandon Moss (2x), 2010; Roberto Petagine (3x), 1998). The 27-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh from Washington in the MiLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7, 2022.

WALK-OFF HOMER: Josh Palacios' walk-off home run was the second walk-off win of the season for Indy and its first via home run since Oneil Cruz on April 24, 2022, in an 11-inning, 8-7 win over Columbus. Palacios' dinger was the 43rd walk-off home run in the Victory Field era. The first ever walk-off homer at Victory Field came off the bat of Eric Owens on June 7, 1997, in an 10-inning, 7-5 win over New Orleans.

HAMMERIN' HOMERS: With blasts from Canaan Smith-Njigba and Josh Palacios on Wednesday afternoon, Indy has homered in 12 of their last 13 games. The team has homered 25 times since July 8, which is the second most in the International League in that span, trailing only Syracuse (28). During this stretch, Chris Owings leads the team with five homers, followed by Josh Palacios and Alika Williams with four apiece, eight other Indians batters have homered.

HOLY CAPRA: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in 11 games in July, hitting .485 (16-for-33) with eight runs scored, five doubles, a home run, nine RBI and a 1.280 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two with Indianapolis. Capra played a key role in yesterday's comeback victory, spraying an RBI double into center field to tie the ballgame, in a game which Indy trailed by five runs. The 27-year-old is hitting .358 (34-for-95) with eight doubles, two home runs, 24 RBI and 21 walks to just 15 strikeouts in 32 games with Indianapolis. Pittsburgh acquired Capra from Toronto in exchange for catcher Tyler Heineman on April 30.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: Yohan Ramirez and Rob Zastryzny each recorded scoreless outings to aid yesterday's comeback victory. Both relievers have not allowed a run in their last five appearances with Indy. Ramirez is 1-0 in his last five outings with Indy, allowing five hits and fanning six batters. The 28-year-old has a 0.69 ERA (3er/13.0ip) in 10 total appearances with Indianapolis. After allowing three runs on July 1 at Louisville, Zastryzny has held opponents scoreless in his last five games. The 31-year-old has allowed just three hits, with five strikeouts in no walks in his last 5.1 innings.

VS. THE BATS: The Indians have continued their success against the Bats with two wins to begin the week. With yesterday's comeback win, the Indians have clinched the season series against the Bats with four remaining contests. Indy dominated the first two series at Louisville Slugger Field, owning a 9-3 record in 12 games - two of Indy's six series wins have come against Louisville. The Indians have outscored the Bats 91-71. Nine of the 14 matchups have been decided by two runs or less.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Thursday with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM ET. Indy's offense led the way to two wins to begin the six-game series. Tonight, right-hander Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.18) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.67). Kennedy will make his second career start against Indianapolis. On June 28 at Louisville, Kennedy allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 5.1 innings.

JACKSON ON THE BUMP: Andre Jackson will take the hill for his second start with Indianapolis and fourth appearance overall. Tonight will be his first career outing against Louisville. The right-hander's last outing came on July 21 at Iowa, he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 1.2 innings. Since being acquired by Pittsburgh from Los Angeles (NL), he has pitched 5.2 innings over three outings with seven strikeouts. Prior to his acquisition, he spent the majority of the first half of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had a 5.86 ERA (18er/27.2ip) in 11 appearances.

THIS DATE IN 2018: With Indy playing as the visitor in the second game of a doubleheader against Buffalo at Victory Field, Casey Sadler improved to 6-5 on the season with a complete game. He surrendered one run in the second and two in the third, but Indianapolis' offense backed him with six runs in the final two innings combined for a comeback win. Six Indians drove in a run, and Christopher Bostick led the team with a game-high three hits. Austin Meadows was one of three Indy players with two hits apiece, both of his coming as doubles.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.