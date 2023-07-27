Andújar Goes Yard as Indians Fall to Bats

INDIANAPOLIS - The Louisville Bats put up three runs in consecutive frames to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field, 9-6.

With the game knotted entering the sixth inning, the Bats (52-45, 12-12) used extra-base hits to their advantage to take a big lead. Matt Reynolds broke the tie with a solo home run to right field off Kent Emanuel (L, 7-4), and a one-out double and single plated an additional pair in the frame. The eventual three winning runs then came around to score in the seventh via a Henry Ramos double and Noelvi Marte two-run single.

Chris Owings and Miguel Andújar continued the scoring in the bottom of the seventh and plated three runs with two outs to cut the Indians (46-52, 13-11) deficit to three. After an RBI single by Owings, Andújar launched the first pitch thrown to him for his 12th Triple-A home run of the season.

Louisville struck first in the contest, with Ramos driving in Reynolds after a two-out double in the opening frame. The Indians quickly countered with two outs in the bottom half when Ryan Vilade tied the game on an RBI single. Domingo Leyba then gave the home team its only lead of the contest on a double to short left field, scoring Vilade. TJ Hopkins tied the game with a solo homer in the top of the second.

Andre Jackson, making his second start with the Indians, tossed 4.0 two-run innings without allowing a hit beyond the second inning.

Andújar continued his dominance over International League pitching, going 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI to lead the Indians offense. Vilade, Jason Delay and Leyba - playing in his second game since being promoted from Double-A Altoona - followed with two hits apiece.

Brett Kennedy (W, 4-2) tossed 5.0 two-run innings with just one walk and one strikeout. Tony Santillan was the final Bats pitcher of the contest and stranded the tying run at the plate by inducing a game-ending double play.

The Indians will look to secure at least a series split on Friday in a 7:05 PM ET first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Lyon Richardson will make his Triple-A debut for Louisville against RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 5.08).

