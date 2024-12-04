Storm Drops Brampton Finale

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm fall 7-4 to the Brampton Steelheads in the final meeting this season.

The Brampton Steelheads dominated the first period going up 4 goals from Zidlicky, Martone, Lefebvre, and Misa. Hunter McKenzie got the Storm on the board with the only second-period goal. The Steelheads added to their lead in the first minute of the third period, but the Storm responded with a pair of goals courtesy of Cam Allen and Charlie Paquette. The Steelheads responded with goals from Martone and Zidlicky. Max Namestnikov added a power player marker for the Storm but it wasn't enough. Brayden Gillespie and Colin Ellsworth combined for 24 saves.

