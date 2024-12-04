Oke Stops 25, Spirit Can't Solve Miller in Tight Loss to Greyhounds

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, December 4th where they fell by a score of 2-0. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 25 saves on 26 shots. Landon Miller was the starting goaltender for the Greyhounds tallying 38 saves on 38 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Despite multiple scoring chances for both sides neither team was able to find the back of the net. The Greyhounds held off three Spirit powerplays in the first, including a long 5-on-3.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 16 - 4)

The Greyhounds got on the board first as Owen Allard fired a shot from the left faceoff circle which found the back of the net. Caeden Carlisle and Marco Mignosa recorded the assists as the Soo took a 1-0 lead 11:11 into the second period.

After 2: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 13 Totals Shots: 30 - 17)

With 1:01 left in the third Justin Cloutier sent a shot from the neutral zone into the empty Saginaw net. Caeden Carlisle and Brady Smith tallied the assists.

FINAL: SAG 0 - 2 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 10 Total Shots: 38 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 0/5 SOO 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (25 Saves / 26 Shots L) SOO Landon Miller (38 Saves / 38 Shots W)

Saginaw stays home as they host the Oshawa Generals on Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop on Superhero Night is set for 7:05 PM.

